Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) Receives $48.11 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty-two analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eleven have given a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $47.68.

Several research analysts have recently commented on VZ shares. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $48.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 7th. Moffett Nathanson upgraded shares of Verizon Communications from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $41.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 19th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Verizon Communications from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $41.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $47.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Verizon Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 13th.

Get Verizon Communications alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Verizon Communications

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA bought a new position in Verizon Communications during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC bought a new position in shares of Verizon Communications in the second quarter worth about $30,000. Founders Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Verizon Communications in the second quarter worth about $34,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 340.7% in the second quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 736 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 569 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goodman Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Verizon Communications in the second quarter worth about $43,000. 60.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Verizon Communications Stock Down 0.2 %

VZ stock opened at $40.33 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $39.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $40.72. Verizon Communications has a 12-month low of $32.76 and a 12-month high of $55.51. The company has a market cap of $169.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.75, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.20 by ($0.01). Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 25.80% and a net margin of 14.22%. The business had revenue of $35.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.14 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.31 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Verizon Communications will post 5.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Verizon Communications Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.6525 per share. This represents a $2.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 9th. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is 56.62%.

About Verizon Communications

(Get Rating)

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled internet devices, such as tablets, and other wireless-enabled connected devices comprising smart watches.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Verizon Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verizon Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.