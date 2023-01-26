Vertical Research Downgrades Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) to Neutral

Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD – Get Rating) was downgraded by investment analysts at Vertical Research from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.
A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on TTD. DA Davidson dropped their target price on shares of Trade Desk from $70.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Susquehanna dropped their target price on shares of Trade Desk from $95.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Trade Desk from $100.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Trade Desk from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Trade Desk from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $65.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $67.00.
Trade Desk Stock Up 2.3 %
Shares of TTD stock opened at $48.71 on Tuesday. Trade Desk has a 12-month low of $39.00 and a 12-month high of $86.88. The company has a market capitalization of $23.84 billion, a P/E ratio of -2,435.50, a P/E/G ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 1.78. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $47.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $53.10.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Trade Desk in the first quarter worth $1,946,000. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Trade Desk by 32.8% in the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 8,079 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $561,000 after purchasing an additional 1,996 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Trade Desk by 43.0% in the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 14,220 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,019,000 after purchasing an additional 4,276 shares in the last quarter. Aviva PLC lifted its position in shares of Trade Desk by 8.5% in the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 103,185 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,146,000 after purchasing an additional 8,059 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Pension Service lifted its position in shares of Trade Desk by 11.2% in the first quarter. National Pension Service now owns 657,768 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $45,550,000 after purchasing an additional 66,179 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.04% of the company’s stock.
About Trade Desk
Trade Desk, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates a self-service cloud-based platform that allows buyers to create, manage, and optimize data-driven digital advertising campaigns across various ad formats and channels, including display, video, audio, native, and social on various devices, such as computers, mobile devices, and connected TV.
