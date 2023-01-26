Vertical Research Downgrades Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) to Neutral

Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD – Get Rating) was downgraded by investment analysts at Vertical Research from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on TTD. DA Davidson dropped their target price on shares of Trade Desk from $70.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Susquehanna dropped their target price on shares of Trade Desk from $95.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Trade Desk from $100.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Trade Desk from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Trade Desk from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $65.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $67.00.

Trade Desk Stock Up 2.3 %

Shares of TTD stock opened at $48.71 on Tuesday. Trade Desk has a 12-month low of $39.00 and a 12-month high of $86.88. The company has a market capitalization of $23.84 billion, a P/E ratio of -2,435.50, a P/E/G ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 1.78. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $47.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $53.10.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Trade Desk ( NASDAQ:TTD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The technology company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.03). Trade Desk had a negative net margin of 0.66% and a negative return on equity of 0.57%. The firm had revenue of $394.77 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $386.29 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Trade Desk will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Trade Desk in the first quarter worth $1,946,000. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Trade Desk by 32.8% in the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 8,079 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $561,000 after purchasing an additional 1,996 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Trade Desk by 43.0% in the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 14,220 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,019,000 after purchasing an additional 4,276 shares in the last quarter. Aviva PLC lifted its position in shares of Trade Desk by 8.5% in the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 103,185 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,146,000 after purchasing an additional 8,059 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Pension Service lifted its position in shares of Trade Desk by 11.2% in the first quarter. National Pension Service now owns 657,768 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $45,550,000 after purchasing an additional 66,179 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.04% of the company’s stock.

About Trade Desk

Trade Desk, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates a self-service cloud-based platform that allows buyers to create, manage, and optimize data-driven digital advertising campaigns across various ad formats and channels, including display, video, audio, native, and social on various devices, such as computers, mobile devices, and connected TV.

