Vertical Research Lowers Bombardier (OTCMKTS:BDRBF) to Hold

Vertical Research cut shares of Bombardier (OTCMKTS:BDRBF – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on BDRBF. National Bank Financial boosted their target price on shares of Bombardier from C$61.00 to C$65.00 in a report on Friday, January 13th. Wolfe Research began coverage on Bombardier in a research report on Monday, October 10th. They issued an outperform rating on the stock. Cowen upped their target price on Bombardier from $30.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Bombardier from C$65.00 to C$75.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, Scotiabank upped their target price on Bombardier from C$55.00 to C$75.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $66.91.

Get Bombardier alerts:

Bombardier Price Performance

Shares of BDRBF opened at $47.45 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $39.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.75. Bombardier has a 12-month low of $14.09 and a 12-month high of $48.45.

Bombardier Company Profile

Bombardier Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of business aircraft in Europe, North America, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It provides new aircraft, specialized aircraft solutions, and pre-owned aircraft. The company also offers aftermarket services, including parts, smart services, service centers, training, and technical publications.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Bombardier Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bombardier and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.