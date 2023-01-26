Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. Decreases Stock Position in Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES)

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Get Rating) by 23.5% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 4,423 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,358 shares during the quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Eversource Energy were worth $345,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Eversource Energy by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 24,683,208 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,084,991,000 after acquiring an additional 1,001,587 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of Eversource Energy by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,356,878 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $621,435,000 after purchasing an additional 32,615 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Eversource Energy by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,375,101 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $562,220,000 after acquiring an additional 158,961 shares during the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec grew its holdings in Eversource Energy by 0.9% during the second quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 4,431,656 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $374,342,000 after purchasing an additional 41,456 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in Eversource Energy by 2.4% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,165,786 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $351,884,000 after purchasing an additional 99,027 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.37% of the company’s stock.

Get Eversource Energy alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently commented on ES. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Eversource Energy in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Eversource Energy from $89.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday. Guggenheim cut their price target on shares of Eversource Energy from $97.00 to $82.00 in a report on Monday, October 24th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Eversource Energy from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $86.00 to $92.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on Eversource Energy from $77.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $89.50.

Insider Buying and Selling at Eversource Energy

Eversource Energy Stock Performance

In other Eversource Energy news, insider Faasen William C. Van sold 1,943 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.08, for a total transaction of $157,538.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 18,841 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,527,628.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . 0.38% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE ES opened at $79.71 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $83.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $83.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.66. Eversource Energy has a 1 year low of $70.54 and a 1 year high of $94.63. The company has a market capitalization of $27.76 billion, a PE ratio of 19.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.46.

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $3.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.72 billion. Eversource Energy had a return on equity of 9.45% and a net margin of 11.85%. As a group, analysts expect that Eversource Energy will post 4.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Eversource Energy Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Friday, December 16th were given a $0.6375 dividend. This represents a $2.55 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 15th. Eversource Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.59%.

Eversource Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Eversource Energy, a public utility holding company, engages in the energy delivery business. The company operates through Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Natural Gas Distribution, and Water Distribution segments. It is involved in the transmission and distribution of electricity; solar power facilities; and distribution of natural gas.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ES? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Eversource Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eversource Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.