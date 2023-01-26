Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. Grows Stock Position in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG)

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. increased its position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG – Get Rating) by 13.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,181 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 726 shares during the quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group were worth $348,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 304.5% during the third quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 453 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 341 shares in the last quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV acquired a new stake in Public Service Enterprise Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Tradition Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Public Service Enterprise Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Public Service Enterprise Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, WASHINGTON TRUST Co boosted its holdings in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 47.5% during the 2nd quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 590 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. 70.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Public Service Enterprise Group alerts:

Public Service Enterprise Group Stock Down 0.2 %

NYSE:PEG opened at $60.85 on Thursday. Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated has a 52 week low of $52.51 and a 52 week high of $75.61. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $60.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $61.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.38 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22.

Public Service Enterprise Group Announces Dividend

Public Service Enterprise Group ( NYSE:PEG Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.98 billion. Public Service Enterprise Group had a return on equity of 12.96% and a net margin of 7.08%. Public Service Enterprise Group’s revenue was up 19.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.98 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated will post 3.46 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 9th were given a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.55%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 8th. Public Service Enterprise Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 158.82%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently commented on PEG shares. StockNews.com cut Public Service Enterprise Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Public Service Enterprise Group from $64.00 to $59.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $75.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group to $63.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Public Service Enterprise Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.20.

Public Service Enterprise Group Profile

(Get Rating)

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company primarily in the Northeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. It operates through two segments, PSE&G and PSEG Power. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs; and offers appliance services and repairs.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Public Service Enterprise Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Public Service Enterprise Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.