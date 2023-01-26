Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. Increases Stock Position in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK)

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. lifted its holdings in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK – Get Rating) by 15.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,418 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Rockwell Automation were worth $305,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ROK. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Rockwell Automation by 62.5% in the 2nd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 130 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Heritage Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Rockwell Automation during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Rockwell Automation during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Rockwell Automation during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, BDO Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation by 103.8% during the 3rd quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 163 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.66% of the company’s stock.

Rockwell Automation Stock Up 0.0 %

ROK stock opened at $278.08 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $264.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $247.55. The company has a market capitalization of $31.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.72. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a 12 month low of $190.08 and a 12 month high of $306.71.

Rockwell Automation ( NYSE:ROK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The industrial products company reported $3.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.94 by $0.10. Rockwell Automation had a net margin of 12.01% and a return on equity of 38.84%. The firm had revenue of $2.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.12 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.33 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 10.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms recently commented on ROK. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation from $233.00 to $249.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation from $241.00 to $243.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Rockwell Automation from $269.00 to $284.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Rockwell Automation from $278.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Rockwell Automation from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $245.63.

In related news, CEO Blake D. Moret sold 8,867 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.61, for a total transaction of $2,275,360.87. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 64,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,602,410.39. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Rockwell Automation news, SVP Frank C. Kulaszewicz sold 291 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.40, for a total transaction of $76,940.40. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,885 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,935,594. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Blake D. Moret sold 8,867 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.61, for a total transaction of $2,275,360.87. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 64,699 shares in the company, valued at $16,602,410.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 13,304 shares of company stock valued at $3,410,562. Corporate insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates through three segments, Intelligent Devices, Software & Control, and Lifecycle Services. Its solutions include hardware and software products and services.

