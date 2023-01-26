Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. Invests $326,000 in Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY)

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 11,422 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $326,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in shares of Weyerhaeuser in the first quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Cibc World Market Inc. acquired a new position in Weyerhaeuser in the 1st quarter valued at $1,440,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 414,977 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $15,730,000 after purchasing an additional 5,984 shares during the period. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lifted its stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 41,422 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,570,000 after purchasing an additional 1,159 shares during the period. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P boosted its holdings in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 10.3% during the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 6,381 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $242,000 after purchasing an additional 596 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.86% of the company’s stock.

Get Weyerhaeuser alerts:

Weyerhaeuser Stock Performance

Shares of WY stock opened at $32.75 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.35. The company has a current ratio of 2.89, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Weyerhaeuser has a 52 week low of $27.36 and a 52 week high of $43.04. The company has a market cap of $24.10 billion, a PE ratio of 10.70 and a beta of 1.46.

Weyerhaeuser Dividend Announcement

Weyerhaeuser ( NYSE:WY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.26 billion. Weyerhaeuser had a return on equity of 22.91% and a net margin of 21.62%. Weyerhaeuser’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.60 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Weyerhaeuser will post 2.95 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 16th. Investors of record on Friday, December 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 1st. Weyerhaeuser’s payout ratio is 23.53%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. DA Davidson decreased their price target on Weyerhaeuser from $35.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Weyerhaeuser in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $39.00 to $38.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.50.

About Weyerhaeuser

(Get Rating)

Weyerhaeuser Co engages in the manufacture, distribution and sale of forest products. It operates through the following business segments: Timberlands, Real Estate, Energy and Natural Resources (Real Estate & ENR), and Wood Products. The Timberlands segment manages private commercial forestland worldwide, engages in growing and harvesting trees for lumber, building, pulp, paper and other wood products.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Weyerhaeuser Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Weyerhaeuser and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.