Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. Sells 506 Shares of Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND)

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND – Get Rating) by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 4,572 shares of the company’s stock after selling 506 shares during the quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Floor & Decor were worth $321,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in FND. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its stake in Floor & Decor by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 28,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,806,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the period. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS grew its holdings in shares of Floor & Decor by 112.2% during the second quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 20,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,310,000 after buying an additional 11,000 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP raised its position in Floor & Decor by 99.9% in the 2nd quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 29,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,870,000 after buying an additional 14,844 shares during the last quarter. BMS Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in Floor & Decor by 23.9% during the 3rd quarter. BMS Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $349,000 after acquiring an additional 957 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Floor & Decor by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 75,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,739,000 after acquiring an additional 3,243 shares in the last quarter.

FND has been the topic of a number of research reports. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Floor & Decor from $80.00 to $66.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Floor & Decor from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Floor & Decor in a report on Monday, December 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $80.00 price objective for the company. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their price target on Floor & Decor from $105.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on Floor & Decor from $89.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Floor & Decor presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $93.63.

Shares of NYSE FND opened at $88.50 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $76.44 and its 200-day moving average is $77.36. The firm has a market cap of $9.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.72. Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $59.91 and a 1-year high of $112.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.04. Floor & Decor had a return on equity of 18.96% and a net margin of 6.75%. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.08 billion. Equities research analysts predict that Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. will post 2.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc operates as a multi-channel specialty retailer and commercial flooring distributor of hard surface flooring and related accessories. The company's stores offer tile, wood, laminate, vinyl, and natural stone flooring products, as well as decorative and installation accessories.

