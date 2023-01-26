W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW) Shares Acquired by Independent Advisor Alliance

Independent Advisor Alliance lifted its position in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW – Get Rating) by 55.5% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,353 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 483 shares during the period. Independent Advisor Alliance’s holdings in W.W. Grainger were worth $662,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GWW. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new position in W.W. Grainger in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new position in W.W. Grainger during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in W.W. Grainger during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in W.W. Grainger during the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its stake in W.W. Grainger by 383.3% in the 2nd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 87 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. 71.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of GWW opened at $559.85 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $575.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $550.67. The stock has a market cap of $28.29 billion, a PE ratio of 20.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.23. W.W. Grainger, Inc. has a 1-year low of $440.48 and a 1-year high of $612.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 2.63 and a quick ratio of 1.46.

W.W. Grainger ( NYSE:GWW Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The industrial products company reported $8.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.19 by $1.08. W.W. Grainger had a net margin of 9.75% and a return on equity of 60.31%. The firm had revenue of $3.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.88 billion. As a group, analysts forecast that W.W. Grainger, Inc. will post 29.47 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Monday, February 13th will be paid a dividend of $1.72 per share. This represents a $6.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.23%. W.W. Grainger’s payout ratio is 24.60%.

In other W.W. Grainger news, CEO Donald G. Macpherson sold 14,380 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $599.53, for a total transaction of $8,621,241.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 69,119 shares in the company, valued at $41,438,914.07. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 10.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

GWW has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Oppenheimer upped their price target on W.W. Grainger to $660.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Atlantic Securities lowered W.W. Grainger from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $630.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of W.W. Grainger from $635.00 to $695.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 29th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of W.W. Grainger in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of W.W. Grainger from $485.00 to $490.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $592.43.

W.W. Grainger, Inc distributes maintenance, repair, and operating (MRO) products and services in the United States, Japan, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, High-Touch Solutions N.A. and Endless Assortment. It offers safety and security supplies, material handling and storage equipment, pumps and plumbing equipment, cleaning and maintenance supplies, and metalworking and hand tools.

