Wells Fargo & Company Initiates Coverage on Coterra Energy (NYSE:CTRA)

Equities researchers at Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Coterra Energy (NYSE:CTRA – Get Rating) in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set an “equal weight” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price target points to a potential upside of 11.55% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Barclays cut their target price on Coterra Energy from $30.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Coterra Energy in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America upgraded Coterra Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $30.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Tudor Pickering lowered Coterra Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. Finally, Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $41.00 target price (down previously from $42.00) on shares of Coterra Energy in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.00.

NYSE:CTRA opened at $25.10 on Tuesday. Coterra Energy has a twelve month low of $20.13 and a twelve month high of $36.55. The company has a market cap of $19.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.13 and a beta of 0.25. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Coterra Energy ( NYSE:CTRA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $2.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.43 billion. Coterra Energy had a return on equity of 29.82% and a net margin of 44.15%. Analysts anticipate that Coterra Energy will post 4.87 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Hans Helmerich sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.64, for a total transaction of $138,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 225,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,239,868.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Coterra Energy by 4.1% during the second quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 8,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares in the last quarter. Montis Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Coterra Energy by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Montis Financial LLC now owns 12,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $326,000 after acquiring an additional 356 shares during the period. Personal CFO Solutions LLC raised its holdings in shares of Coterra Energy by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 9,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,000 after acquiring an additional 385 shares during the period. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Coterra Energy by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC now owns 9,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sky Investment Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Coterra Energy by 4.6% in the third quarter. Sky Investment Group LLC now owns 9,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,000 after purchasing an additional 401 shares during the period. 94.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Coterra Energy Inc, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the development, exploration and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It primarily focuses on the Marcellus Shale with approximately 177,000 net acres in the dry gas window of the play located in Susquehanna County, Pennsylvania.

