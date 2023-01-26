Wells Fargo & Company Initiates Coverage on Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD)

Investment analysts at Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set an “underweight” rating and a $225.00 price target on the oil and gas development company’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s target price would suggest a potential downside of 4.75% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on PXD. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $285.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $261.00 to $247.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $346.00 to $347.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $219.00 to $261.00 in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Finally, TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $280.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Pioneer Natural Resources has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $274.94.

Get Pioneer Natural Resources alerts:

Pioneer Natural Resources Stock Performance

Shares of PXD stock opened at $236.22 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $57.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.42, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.03. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $233.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $236.34. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 52 week low of $200.09 and a 52 week high of $288.46.

Institutional Trading of Pioneer Natural Resources

Pioneer Natural Resources ( NYSE:PXD Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The oil and gas development company reported $7.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.43 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $6.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.56 billion. Pioneer Natural Resources had a net margin of 30.33% and a return on equity of 31.82%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 30.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 30,685 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $6,845,000 after buying an additional 386 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 2,749 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $613,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources by 9.5% in the 2nd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 2,000 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $446,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. bought a new position in Pioneer Natural Resources in the 2nd quarter worth about $519,000. Finally, Candriam S.C.A. boosted its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources by 13.3% in the 2nd quarter. Candriam S.C.A. now owns 12,819 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $2,860,000 after purchasing an additional 1,505 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.75% of the company’s stock.

Pioneer Natural Resources Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Pioneer Natural Resources Co operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company. The firm engages in hydrocarbon exploration in the Cline Shale. It focuses on the operation of the Permian Basin, Eagle Ford Shale, Rockies, and West Panhandle projects. The company was founded by Scott Douglas Sheffield on April 2, 1997, and is headquartered in Irving, TX.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Pioneer Natural Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pioneer Natural Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.