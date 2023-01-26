WESCO International (NYSE:WCC) PT Raised to $170.00 at Robert W. Baird

WESCO International (NYSE:WCC – Get Rating) had its target price upped by stock analysts at Robert W. Baird from $161.00 to $170.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the technology company’s stock. Robert W. Baird’s target price suggests a potential upside of 22.54% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on WCC. Jefferies Financial Group raised WESCO International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $148.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Monday, October 17th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of WESCO International in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $163.75.

WCC opened at $138.73 on Tuesday. WESCO International has a 12 month low of $99.00 and a 12 month high of $147.05. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $127.64 and a 200 day moving average of $127.27. The firm has a market cap of $7.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.65, a P/E/G ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a current ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24.

WESCO International ( NYSE:WCC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The technology company reported $4.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.35 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $5.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.54 billion. WESCO International had a return on equity of 20.90% and a net margin of 3.91%. As a group, research analysts forecast that WESCO International will post 16.1 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of WESCO International by 55.8% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 23,551 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,065,000 after acquiring an additional 8,430 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of WESCO International by 4.3% during the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 55,479 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,220,000 after purchasing an additional 2,304 shares during the period. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC raised its position in WESCO International by 8.2% during the second quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 82,681 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,855,000 after acquiring an additional 6,283 shares in the last quarter. Braun Stacey Associates Inc. raised its position in shares of WESCO International by 70.6% in the second quarter. Braun Stacey Associates Inc. now owns 135,137 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $14,473,000 after purchasing an additional 55,928 shares during the period. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. boosted its stake in shares of WESCO International by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 169,328 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $18,135,000 after purchasing an additional 5,806 shares in the last quarter. 94.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WESCO International, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of electrical, industrial, communications maintenance, repair and operating, and original equipment manufacturers products. It also offers construction materials, and supply chain management and logistics services. Its product categories include general supplies, wire, cable and conduit, communications and security, electrical distribution and controls, lighting and sustainability, and automation, controls, and motors.

