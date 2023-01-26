Wesdome Gold Mines Ltd. (TSE:WDO) Receives C$13.22 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of Wesdome Gold Mines Ltd. (TSE:WDO – Get Rating) have earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$12.25.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on WDO shares. Eight Capital reduced their target price on shares of Wesdome Gold Mines from C$17.50 to C$15.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Wesdome Gold Mines from C$15.00 to C$14.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. National Bankshares cut their price objective on shares of Wesdome Gold Mines from C$11.25 to C$9.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on shares of Wesdome Gold Mines from C$10.00 to C$9.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of Wesdome Gold Mines from C$14.50 to C$14.00 in a research report on Friday, November 11th.

In other news, Director Charles Main sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$8.60, for a total value of C$86,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$43,000.

Shares of TSE WDO opened at C$6.47 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$8.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$8.65. The stock has a market capitalization of C$921.89 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.89. Wesdome Gold Mines has a 52 week low of C$6.08 and a 52 week high of C$16.77.

Wesdome Gold Mines (TSE:WDO – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported C($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.07 by C($0.10). The firm had revenue of C$61.82 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$62.00 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Wesdome Gold Mines will post 0.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wesdome Gold Mines Ltd. engages in the exploration, extraction, processing, and reclamation of gold in Canada. It principally produces gold in the form of doré bars, as well as silver as a by-product. The company's properties include the Eagle River Complex that consists of the Eagle River Mine, the Mishi Mine, and the Eagle River Mill located in Wawa, Ontario; and the Kiena Mine Complex, which includes the Kiena Mine concession and Kiena Mill situated in Val-d'Or, Québec.

