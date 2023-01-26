Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The financial services provider reported $2.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $2.67, Briefing.com reports. Western Alliance Bancorporation had a net margin of 34.94% and a return on equity of 22.42%. The business had revenue of $701.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $733.13 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.32 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 25.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Western Alliance Bancorporation Stock Up 4.9 %

Shares of NYSE:WAL opened at $70.59 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.00. The company has a market cap of $7.69 billion, a PE ratio of 7.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.37. Western Alliance Bancorporation has a 52 week low of $54.86 and a 52 week high of $113.47. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $62.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $69.35.

Get Western Alliance Bancorporation alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WAL. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 21.5% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,971,314 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $411,724,000 after buying an additional 880,430 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,361,098 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $775,286,000 after buying an additional 347,525 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 11.3% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,848,513 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $187,261,000 after buying an additional 290,066 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its stake in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,700,313 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $223,640,000 after buying an additional 133,345 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 110.9% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 245,704 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $20,349,000 after buying an additional 129,200 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.68% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

About Western Alliance Bancorporation

Several research firms recently commented on WAL. StockNews.com lowered shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from $95.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Wedbush cut their target price on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from $115.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from $89.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $86.86.

(Get Rating)

Western Alliance Bancorporation operates as the bank holding company for Western Alliance Bank that provides various banking products and related services primarily in Arizona, California, and Nevada. It operates in Commercial, Consumer Related, and Corporate & Other segments. The company offers deposit products, including checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as fixed-rate and fixed maturity certificates of deposit accounts; and treasury management and residential mortgage products and services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Western Alliance Bancorporation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Alliance Bancorporation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.