WEX (NYSE:WEX) PT Lowered to $209.00 at Barclays

WEX (NYSE:WEX – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by Barclays from $213.00 to $209.00 in a report released on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. Barclays currently has an overweight rating on the business services provider’s stock.

WEX has been the topic of a number of other reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of WEX in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of WEX from $185.00 to $193.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of WEX from $225.00 to $180.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of WEX from $170.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price target on shares of WEX from $226.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $194.08.

WEX Stock Performance

Shares of WEX opened at $180.63 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62. The stock has a market cap of $7.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 81.73, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a 50-day moving average of $166.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $158.50. WEX has a 12-month low of $125.00 and a 12-month high of $183.49.

Insider Buying and Selling

WEX ( NYSE:WEX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The business services provider reported $3.01 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.12 by ($0.11). WEX had a return on equity of 27.73% and a net margin of 4.53%. The firm had revenue of $616.13 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $590.54 million. As a group, research analysts predict that WEX will post 11.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other WEX news, insider Hilary A. Rapkin sold 6,156 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.19, for a total transaction of $1,016,909.64. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 12,328 shares in the company, valued at $2,036,462.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Hilary A. Rapkin sold 5,270 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total value of $922,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,203 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,135,525. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Hilary A. Rapkin sold 6,156 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.19, for a total value of $1,016,909.64. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 12,328 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,036,462.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 12,426 shares of company stock worth $2,102,480. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of WEX

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in WEX. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in WEX by 3.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,196,239 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $748,819,000 after purchasing an additional 131,664 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in WEX by 1.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,107,306 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $732,950,000 after buying an additional 49,480 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in WEX by 4.2% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,101,566 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $731,925,000 after buying an additional 164,902 shares during the last quarter. Impactive Capital LP boosted its holdings in WEX by 1.3% during the third quarter. Impactive Capital LP now owns 2,156,986 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $273,808,000 after buying an additional 28,189 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Par Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of WEX by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Par Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,850,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $234,839,000 after purchasing an additional 42,700 shares in the last quarter. 98.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About WEX

WEX Inc provides financial technology services in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Fleet Solutions, Travel and Corporate Solutions, and Health and Employee Benefit Solutions. The Fleet Solutions segment offers fleet vehicle payment processing services. Its services include customer, account activation, and account retention services; authorization and billing inquiries, and account maintenance services; credit and collections services; merchant services; analytics solutions with access to web-based data analytics platform that offers insights to fleet managers; and ancillary services and tools to fleets to manage expenses and capital requirements.

