X Square Capital LLC Sells 115 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

X Square Capital LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,182 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 115 shares during the period. X Square Capital LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $540,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. West Family Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. West Family Investments Inc. now owns 55,707 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,864,000 after buying an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 944,714 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $82,483,000 after buying an additional 76,562 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,159,937 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $188,702,000 after buying an additional 111,184 shares in the last quarter. LifePro Asset Management boosted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. LifePro Asset Management now owns 11,651 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,017,000 after buying an additional 314 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gratus Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 26.8% during the 3rd quarter. Gratus Capital LLC now owns 19,231 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,679,000 after buying an additional 4,066 shares in the last quarter. 57.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Exxon Mobil news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $262,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 34,272 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,598,560. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.04% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Exxon Mobil Stock Down 0.5 %

XOM stock opened at $113.21 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.34. The company has a market capitalization of $466.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.24, a PEG ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.11. Exxon Mobil Co. has a fifty-two week low of $73.49 and a fifty-two week high of $114.66. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $109.55 and a 200-day moving average of $101.29.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $4.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.88 by $0.57. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 29.52% and a net margin of 12.86%. The company had revenue of $112.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $102.96 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.58 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 51.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 13.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on XOM shares. Scotiabank upgraded Exxon Mobil from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $120.00 to $135.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Mizuho upgraded Exxon Mobil from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $90.00 to $140.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Redburn Partners cut Exxon Mobil from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Exxon Mobil from $131.00 to $127.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Exxon Mobil to $130.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Exxon Mobil currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $114.35.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Exxon Mobil Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and distribution of oil, gas, and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical. The Upstream segment produces crude oil and natural gas. The Downstream segment manufactures and trades petroleum products.

