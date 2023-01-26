Xylem (NYSE:XYL) Lifted to “Buy” at Stifel Nicolaus

Xylem (NYSE:XYL – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities researchers at Stifel Nicolaus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm presently has a $124.00 price target on the industrial products company’s stock, up from their previous price target of $115.00. Stifel Nicolaus’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 20.93% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on XYL. Atlantic Securities upgraded Xylem from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $110.00 to $129.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. TheStreet cut Xylem from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Mizuho upped their price target on Xylem from $88.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Xylem from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Xylem from $105.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $114.50.

Xylem Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE XYL opened at $102.54 on Tuesday. Xylem has a 1 year low of $72.08 and a 1 year high of $118.58. The firm has a market cap of $18.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.26, a PEG ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.65. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $111.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $100.24.

Insider Transactions at Xylem

Xylem ( NYSE:XYL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.33 billion. Xylem had a return on equity of 14.40% and a net margin of 5.97%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Xylem will post 2.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Matthew Francis Pine sold 11,870 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.12, for a total transaction of $1,271,514.40. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 22,819 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,444,371.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Xylem

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of XYL. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Xylem during the third quarter worth $27,000. Clear Street Markets LLC increased its stake in Xylem by 408.1% in the 2nd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 376 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Xylem in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Xylem by 583.3% in the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 369 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 315 shares during the period. Finally, Venture Visionary Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Xylem during the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. 83.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Xylem

(Get Rating)

Xylem, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and application of engineered technologies for the water industry. It operates through the following business segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement and Control Solutions. The Water Infrastructure segment focuses on the transportation, treatment and testing of water.

