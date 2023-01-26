Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) Shares Sold by Independent Advisor Alliance

Independent Advisor Alliance lessened its holdings in shares of Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM – Get Rating) by 21.1% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 8,914 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 2,379 shares during the period. Independent Advisor Alliance’s holdings in Yum! Brands were worth $948,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC boosted its stake in Yum! Brands by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 2,182 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $248,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. SVB Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Yum! Brands by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 11,955 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,357,000 after acquiring an additional 471 shares during the last quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS boosted its position in shares of Yum! Brands by 10.8% during the 2nd quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 8,695 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $987,000 after acquiring an additional 850 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG boosted its position in shares of Yum! Brands by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 388,049 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $44,047,000 after acquiring an additional 26,957 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Yum! Brands by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 10,887 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,236,000 after acquiring an additional 449 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.54% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on YUM shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Yum! Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Yum! Brands from $122.00 to $128.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Argus upgraded shares of Yum! Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $142.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Guggenheim boosted their price objective on shares of Yum! Brands to $145.00 in a report on Monday, December 12th. Finally, Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Yum! Brands from $130.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $142.31.

Yum! Brands Stock Performance

NYSE:YUM opened at $129.20 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $128.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $119.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.50, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.99. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a 1 year low of $103.96 and a 1 year high of $132.87.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The restaurant operator reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.64 billion. Yum! Brands had a net margin of 19.13% and a negative return on equity of 14.52%. On average, analysts predict that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 4.44 EPS for the current year.

Yum! Brands Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 25th were issued a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 23rd. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.76%. Yum! Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.05%.

Insider Transactions at Yum! Brands

In other Yum! Brands news, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 4,259 shares of Yum! Brands stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.52, for a total transaction of $547,366.68. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 31,715 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,076,011.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Yum! Brands Company Profile

(Get Rating)

YUM! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. It operates through four segments: the KFC Division, the Taco Bell Division, the Pizza Hut Division, and the Habit Burger Grill Division. The company operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, and The Habit Burger Grill brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, made-to-order chargrilled burgers, sandwiches, Mexican-style food categories, and other food products.

Further Reading

