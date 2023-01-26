Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH) Shares Sold by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. cut its position in Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH – Get Rating) by 9.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 294,429 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 31,535 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned approximately 0.14% of Zimmer Biomet worth $30,797,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZBH. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in Zimmer Biomet during the 1st quarter worth approximately $111,000. United Bank lifted its position in Zimmer Biomet by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 11,072 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,416,000 after acquiring an additional 437 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 153.9% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,803 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,254,000 after buying an additional 5,942 shares in the last quarter. Aviva PLC raised its stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 30,636 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $3,918,000 after buying an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 11.2% during the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 41,816 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $5,348,000 after buying an additional 4,224 shares in the last quarter. 87.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Zimmer Biomet alerts:

Zimmer Biomet Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:ZBH opened at $124.90 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.21 billion, a PE ratio of 94.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The business has a 50-day moving average of $123.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $114.70. Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $100.39 and a 12 month high of $135.05.

Zimmer Biomet Announces Dividend

Zimmer Biomet ( NYSE:ZBH Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.02. Zimmer Biomet had a return on equity of 11.92% and a net margin of 3.89%. The company had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.64 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.81 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. will post 6.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 23rd. Zimmer Biomet’s dividend payout ratio is presently 72.73%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on ZBH shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised Zimmer Biomet from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $116.00 to $124.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Zimmer Biomet from $120.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Zimmer Biomet in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Citigroup increased their target price on Zimmer Biomet from $116.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 12th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their target price on Zimmer Biomet from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Zimmer Biomet has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $128.86.

Zimmer Biomet Profile

(Get Rating)

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the musculoskeletal healthcare business in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company designs, manufactures, and markets orthopaedic reconstructive products, such as knee and hip products; S.E.T.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZBH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Zimmer Biomet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zimmer Biomet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.