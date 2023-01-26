Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) Downgraded by JPMorgan Chase & Co. to “Underweight”

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to an underweight rating in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They currently have $46.00 price target on the bank’s stock, down from their prior price target of $49.00.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on ZION. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $66.00 to $60.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $65.00 to $59.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Compass Point dropped their price objective on Zions Bancorporation, National Association to $60.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $66.00 to $55.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. Finally, Wolfe Research cut Zions Bancorporation, National Association from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Zions Bancorporation, National Association has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $59.92.

ZION opened at $52.02 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $7.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.15. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $49.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $52.20. Zions Bancorporation, National Association has a one year low of $45.21 and a one year high of $75.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.73.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association ( NASDAQ:ZION Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 23rd. The bank reported $1.84 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $988.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $873.05 million. Zions Bancorporation, National Association had a return on equity of 18.36% and a net margin of 27.18%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.34 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Zions Bancorporation, National Association will post 6.58 EPS for the current year.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Friday, October 28th that allows the company to buyback $50.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the bank to buy up to 0.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 10th were issued a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.15%. Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.28%.

In other news, VP Thomas E. Laursen sold 880 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.79, for a total transaction of $45,575.20. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 27,007 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,398,692.53. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, VP Bruce K. Alexander sold 2,378 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.05, for a total value of $123,774.90. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 15,172 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $789,702.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Thomas E. Laursen sold 880 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.79, for a total value of $45,575.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 27,007 shares in the company, valued at $1,398,692.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 18,032 shares of company stock worth $905,391. Insiders own 1.81% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 7,857 shares of the bank’s stock worth $386,000 after purchasing an additional 557 shares during the period. Empirical Finance LLC grew its position in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 4,240 shares of the bank’s stock worth $208,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI grew its position in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 716.5% during the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 4,360 shares of the bank’s stock worth $214,000 after purchasing an additional 3,826 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. grew its position in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 13.9% during the 4th quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 35,877 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,764,000 after purchasing an additional 4,385 shares during the period. Finally, Veriti Management LLC grew its position in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 4,530 shares of the bank’s stock worth $223,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the period. 81.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association provides various banking and related services primarily in the states of Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming. The company offers corporate banking services; commercial banking, including a focus on small- and medium-sized businesses; commercial real estate banking services; municipal and public finance services; retail banking, including residential mortgages; trust services; wealth management and private client banking services; and capital markets products and services.

