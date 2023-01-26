Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) Shares Acquired by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION – Get Rating) by 61.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 618,293 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 234,761 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned about 0.41% of Zions Bancorporation, National Association worth $31,444,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Ieq Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 13.9% in the third quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 6,582 shares of the bank’s stock worth $335,000 after acquiring an additional 805 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 7.7% during the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 20,495 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,042,000 after purchasing an additional 1,464 shares in the last quarter. Duality Advisers LP acquired a new position in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association during the third quarter worth $526,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 146.5% during the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 60,067 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,055,000 after purchasing an additional 35,703 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 11.1% during the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 2,168 shares of the bank’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.86% of the company’s stock.

Get Zions Bancorporation National Association alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Zions Bancorporation, National Association

In other Zions Bancorporation, National Association news, VP Bruce K. Alexander sold 2,378 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.05, for a total transaction of $123,774.90. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 15,172 shares in the company, valued at approximately $789,702.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Zions Bancorporation, National Association news, VP Bruce K. Alexander sold 2,378 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.05, for a total transaction of $123,774.90. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 15,172 shares in the company, valued at approximately $789,702.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Thomas E. Laursen sold 880 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.79, for a total value of $45,575.20. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 27,007 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,398,692.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 18,032 shares of company stock worth $905,391. 1.81% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association Stock Performance

NASDAQ ZION opened at $52.02 on Thursday. Zions Bancorporation, National Association has a 1-year low of $45.21 and a 1-year high of $75.44. The company has a market capitalization of $7.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.97, a PEG ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.15. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $49.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $52.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.72.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 23rd. The bank reported $1.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.18. Zions Bancorporation, National Association had a return on equity of 18.36% and a net margin of 27.18%. The firm had revenue of $988.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $873.05 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.34 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Zions Bancorporation, National Association will post 6.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Friday, October 28th that allows the company to buyback $50.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the bank to buy up to 0.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 10th were issued a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 9th. Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.28%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have issued reports on ZION. Compass Point decreased their price objective on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association to $60.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $60.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Barclays downgraded shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $68.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $66.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Zions Bancorporation, National Association from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $49.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $59.92.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association Profile

(Get Rating)

Zions Bancorporation, National Association provides various banking and related services primarily in the states of Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming. The company offers corporate banking services; commercial banking, including a focus on small- and medium-sized businesses; commercial real estate banking services; municipal and public finance services; retail banking, including residential mortgages; trust services; wealth management and private client banking services; and capital markets products and services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZION? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Zions Bancorporation National Association Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zions Bancorporation National Association and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.