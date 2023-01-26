Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) Coverage Initiated at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “neutral” rating and a $124.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 3.41% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Zscaler from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $162.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Zscaler from $175.00 to $165.00 in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Redburn Partners initiated coverage on shares of Zscaler in a report on Thursday, December 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $135.00 target price on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of Zscaler in a report on Friday, October 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $160.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Guggenheim cut shares of Zscaler from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $194.95.

Shares of NASDAQ:ZS opened at $119.91 on Tuesday. Zscaler has a 52-week low of $99.64 and a 52-week high of $290.47. The company has a market capitalization of $17.29 billion, a P/E ratio of -46.12 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $118.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $144.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.64, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 2.01.

Zscaler ( NASDAQ:ZS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 1st. The company reported ($0.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.51) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $355.55 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $341.08 million. Zscaler had a negative net margin of 30.23% and a negative return on equity of 56.23%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Zscaler will post -1.77 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, COO Dali Rajic sold 7,113 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.14, for a total value of $811,877.82. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 296,820 shares in the company, valued at $33,879,034.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Andrew William Fraser Brown bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $108.78 per share, for a total transaction of $543,900.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 23,250 shares in the company, valued at $2,529,135. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Dali Rajic sold 7,113 shares of Zscaler stock in a transaction on Friday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.14, for a total transaction of $811,877.82. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 296,820 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,879,034.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 19,735 shares of company stock worth $2,252,553. Company insiders own 19.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ZS. First Personal Financial Services bought a new stake in shares of Zscaler during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zscaler during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Riverview Trust Co increased its position in shares of Zscaler by 221.1% during the second quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 244 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group bought a new stake in shares of Zscaler during the second quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Zscaler during the third quarter worth about $37,000. 45.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Zscaler, Inc engages in the provision of a cloud-based internet security platform. It offers Zero Trust Exchange, Zscaler Client Connector, Zscaler Internet Access, Zscaler Private Access, Zscaler B2B, Zscaler Cloud Protection, and Zscaler Digital Experience. The company was founded by Jagtar Singh Chaudhry and K.

