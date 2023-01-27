12,392 Shares in Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY) Acquired by Empowered Funds LLC

Empowered Funds LLC acquired a new position in Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY – Get Rating) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 12,392 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $345,000.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its stake in Ally Financial by 99.8% during the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 891 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 445 shares in the last quarter. Syverson Strege & Co bought a new position in Ally Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Denali Advisors LLC bought a new position in Ally Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. boosted its stake in Ally Financial by 115.0% during the 1st quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 645 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tobam acquired a new stake in shares of Ally Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. 90.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Shares of NYSE:ALLY opened at $32.28 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. The firm has a market cap of $9.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.49 and a beta of 1.27. Ally Financial Inc. has a 1 year low of $22.34 and a 1 year high of $51.05. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.43.
A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on ALLY shares. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Ally Financial from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Bank of America downgraded Ally Financial from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $35.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Ally Financial from $28.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Ally Financial from $37.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on Ally Financial from $34.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Sunday, January 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ally Financial presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.08.
Ally Financial, Inc is a holding company, which provides digital financial services to consumers, businesses, automotive dealers, and corporate clients. It operates through the following segments: Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, and Corporate Finance Operations.
