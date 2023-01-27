15,584 Shares in APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA) Acquired by Independent Advisor Alliance

Independent Advisor Alliance acquired a new position in shares of APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 15,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $533,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC purchased a new stake in APA in the 1st quarter worth approximately $295,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its stake in APA by 3,173.6% in the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 17,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $706,000 after acquiring an additional 16,566 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in APA in the 1st quarter worth approximately $145,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. purchased a new stake in APA in the 1st quarter worth approximately $328,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in APA by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,362,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,324,000 after acquiring an additional 29,907 shares during the period. 80.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get APA alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have commented on APA shares. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of APA from $68.00 to $61.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on shares of APA in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of APA from $38.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of APA from $55.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of APA from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $52.29.

APA Stock Performance

Shares of APA opened at $45.36 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.48. APA Co. has a 12 month low of $29.95 and a 12 month high of $51.95. The company’s fifty day moving average is $45.08 and its 200-day moving average is $42.33. The firm has a market cap of $14.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.16 and a beta of 3.58.

APA (NASDAQ:APA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $2.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.35 billion. APA had a net margin of 33.83% and a return on equity of 325.67%. The business’s revenue was up 40.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.98 EPS. Equities analysts expect that APA Co. will post 7.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

APA Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 20th. APA’s payout ratio is 9.55%.

APA Profile

(Get Rating)

APA Corp. explores for oil and natural gas through its subsidiaries. It produces oil and gas with operations in the United States, Egypt and the United Kingdom, and exploration activities offshore in Suriname. The company was founded in 1954 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for APA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for APA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.