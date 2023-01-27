2,927 Shares in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) Bought by Independent Advisor Alliance

Independent Advisor Alliance acquired a new position in shares of Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 2,927 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $521,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of GNRC. Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Generac in the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in Generac by 552.6% during the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 124 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the period. Clear Street Markets LLC raised its holdings in Generac by 411.5% in the 2nd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 133 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. New Millennium Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Generac in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new stake in shares of Generac during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. 88.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Generac alerts:

Generac Stock Up 1.6 %

Shares of NYSE:GNRC opened at $112.97 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $101.89 and a 200-day moving average of $160.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The stock has a market cap of $7.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.13. Generac Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $86.29 and a one year high of $329.50.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Generac ( NYSE:GNRC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $1.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by $0.13. Generac had a net margin of 10.29% and a return on equity of 26.03%. The business had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Generac Holdings Inc. will post 8.59 earnings per share for the current year.

GNRC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Guggenheim decreased their price target on shares of Generac from $180.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered shares of Generac from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $485.00 to $104.00 in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Cowen decreased their price objective on Generac from $179.00 to $157.00 in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Roth Capital lowered Generac from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $320.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered Generac from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $95.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $226.33.

Insider Activity

In other Generac news, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of Generac stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.05, for a total transaction of $595,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 595,975 shares in the company, valued at $70,950,823.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Robert D. Dixon acquired 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 5th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $97.27 per share, for a total transaction of $194,540.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 8,895 shares in the company, valued at approximately $865,216.65. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.05, for a total transaction of $595,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 595,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $70,950,823.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Generac

(Get Rating)

Generac Holdings, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of power generation equipment and other power products. It operates through the following segments: Domestic and International. The Domestic segment includes the legacy Generac, and the impact of acquisitions that are based in the U.S. and Canada.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Generac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Generac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.