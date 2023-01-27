3M (NYSE:MMM) Announces Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.06 EPS

3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The conglomerate reported $2.28 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.34 by ($0.06), RTT News reports. The company had revenue of $8.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.09 billion. 3M had a return on equity of 39.72% and a net margin of 16.88%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.31 earnings per share.

3M Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of 3M stock opened at $113.55 on Friday. 3M has a one year low of $107.07 and a one year high of $172.12. The company has a market cap of $62.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.19, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.54. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $124.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $126.10.

Get 3M alerts:

3M Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 12th. Investors of record on Friday, November 18th were given a $1.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 17th. This represents a $5.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.25%. 3M’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 58.72%.

Institutional Trading of 3M

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Markel Corp raised its position in 3M by 6.5% in the first quarter. Markel Corp now owns 269,750 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $40,161,000 after acquiring an additional 16,550 shares in the last quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC grew its position in 3M by 5.3% during the first quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 6,513 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $942,000 after buying an additional 326 shares during the period. Dakota Wealth Management purchased a new position in 3M in the first quarter valued at about $246,000. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management increased its stake in 3M by 17.6% in the 1st quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 6,532 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $972,000 after purchasing an additional 977 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in 3M by 73.0% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,275 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $190,000 after purchasing an additional 538 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.61% of the company’s stock.

MMM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of 3M in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of 3M from $125.00 to $115.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of 3M from $130.00 to $122.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on 3M from $108.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on 3M from $117.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $125.92.

About 3M

(Get Rating)

3M Co is a technology company, which manufactures industrial, safety, and consumer products. It operates through the following segments: Safety and Industrial, Transportation and Electronics, Health Care, Consumer, and Corporate and Unallocated. The Safety and Industrial segment consists of personal safety, industrial adhesives and tapes, abrasives, closure and masking systems, electrical markets, automotive aftermarket, and roofing granules.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for 3M Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 3M and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.