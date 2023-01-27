3M (NYSE:MMM) Announces Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.06 EPS

3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The conglomerate reported $2.28 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.34 by ($0.06), RTT News reports. The company had revenue of $8.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.09 billion. 3M had a return on equity of 39.72% and a net margin of 16.88%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.31 earnings per share.
3M Stock Up 0.5 %
Shares of 3M stock opened at $113.55 on Friday. 3M has a one year low of $107.07 and a one year high of $172.12. The company has a market cap of $62.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.19, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.54. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $124.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $126.10.
3M Dividend Announcement
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 12th. Investors of record on Friday, November 18th were given a $1.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 17th. This represents a $5.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.25%. 3M’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 58.72%.
Institutional Trading of 3M
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
MMM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of 3M in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of 3M from $125.00 to $115.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of 3M from $130.00 to $122.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on 3M from $108.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on 3M from $117.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $125.92.
About 3M
3M Co is a technology company, which manufactures industrial, safety, and consumer products. It operates through the following segments: Safety and Industrial, Transportation and Electronics, Health Care, Consumer, and Corporate and Unallocated. The Safety and Industrial segment consists of personal safety, industrial adhesives and tapes, abrasives, closure and masking systems, electrical markets, automotive aftermarket, and roofing granules.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on 3M (MMM)
- EVs, Robotics Among Growth Drivers As Chipmaker STMicro Gaps Up
- Does Oil Services Firm NOV Have Enough Energy To Maintain Rally?
- Shopify Clears Cup-With-Handle Base: Can Momentum Continue?
- The Future Of E-Commerce: Analysis And New Data
- Chevron Delights Shareholders with $75 Billion in Share Buybacks
Receive News & Ratings for 3M Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 3M and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.