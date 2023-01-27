5,856 Shares in DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY) Purchased by Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich

Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich purchased a new position in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 5,856 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $166,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,333,490 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,197,694,000 after buying an additional 477,563 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its position in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 12,758,726 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $455,869,000 after buying an additional 1,089,244 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 10.0% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,987,997 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $356,871,000 after buying an additional 905,001 shares in the last quarter. Nuance Investments LLC lifted its position in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 356.3% during the 2nd quarter. Nuance Investments LLC now owns 9,051,338 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $323,404,000 after buying an additional 7,067,751 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 83.1% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,502,424 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $270,829,000 after buying an additional 2,497,773 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of XRAY stock opened at $36.86 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The stock has a market cap of $7.92 billion, a PE ratio of 13.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.97 and a beta of 0.87. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $32.62 and a 200-day moving average of $32.45. DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. has a one year low of $26.48 and a one year high of $58.70.

DENTSPLY SIRONA ( NASDAQ:XRAY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 14th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $947.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. DENTSPLY SIRONA had a negative net margin of 20.81% and a positive return on equity of 9.63%. The business’s revenue was down 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.68 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. will post 1.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 13th. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th were paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.36%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barrington Research cut their target price on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $51.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $41.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. William Blair upgraded shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA to $34.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $38.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, DENTSPLY SIRONA currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.70.

DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc manufactures and sells various dental products and technologies for professional dental market worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Technologies & Equipment, and Consumables. The Technologies & Equipment segment provides dental equipment, such as treatment centers, imaging equipment, motorized dental handpieces, and other instruments for dental practitioners and specialists; dental CAD/CAM technologies for dental offices to support various digital dental procedures, including dental restorations; dentist-directed clear aligner solutions, SureSmile, and direct-to-consumer clear aligner solutions, as well as high frequency vibration technology device; implants; and urology catheters and other healthcare-related consumable products.

