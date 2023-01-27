940 Shares in Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (NYSE:KNSL) Purchased by Avantax Advisory Services Inc.

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (NYSE:KNSL – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 940 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $240,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Money Concepts Capital Corp lifted its holdings in Kinsale Capital Group by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 534 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $136,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC grew its stake in Kinsale Capital Group by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 3,605 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $828,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Arcus Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in Kinsale Capital Group by 1.0% during the second quarter. Arcus Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,599 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,056,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Kinsale Capital Group by 4.9% during the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,136 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $259,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in shares of Kinsale Capital Group by 9.7% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 644 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $148,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. 85.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kinsale Capital Group Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:KNSL opened at $272.27 on Friday. Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $180.05 and a 1 year high of $334.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.86 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.18 and a quick ratio of 0.18. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $282.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $276.18.

Kinsale Capital Group Dividend Announcement

Kinsale Capital Group ( NYSE:KNSL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.22. Kinsale Capital Group had a return on equity of 24.56% and a net margin of 18.45%. The company had revenue of $216.96 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $214.02 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. will post 7.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 13th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th were paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.19%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 29th. Kinsale Capital Group’s payout ratio is 8.57%.

Insider Transactions at Kinsale Capital Group

In other news, CEO Michael P. Kehoe sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $317.16, for a total value of $1,110,060.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 313,441 shares in the company, valued at approximately $99,410,947.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director James Joseph Ritchie sold 738 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $314.35, for a total transaction of $231,990.30. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 11,567 shares in the company, valued at $3,636,086.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael P. Kehoe sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $317.16, for a total value of $1,110,060.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 313,441 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $99,410,947.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 6.20% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

KNSL has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Kinsale Capital Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Kinsale Capital Group from $285.00 to $335.00 in a report on Monday, October 31st. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Kinsale Capital Group in a report on Thursday, January 19th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $230.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Kinsale Capital Group in a research report on Monday, December 12th. They set a “hold” rating and a $295.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Kinsale Capital Group from $275.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $308.00.

Kinsale Capital Group Profile

Kinsale Capital Group, Inc, a specialty insurance company, provides property and casualty insurance products in the United States. The company's commercial lines offerings include construction, small business, excess and general casualty, commercial property, allied health, life sciences, energy, environmental, health care, inland marine, public entity, and commercial insurance, as well as product, professional, and management liability insurance.

Featured Stories

