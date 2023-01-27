adidas (FRA:ADS) PT Set at €103.00 by Credit Suisse Group

adidas (FRA:ADS – Get Rating) received a €103.00 ($111.96) price target from equities research analysts at Credit Suisse Group in a report issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Credit Suisse Group’s price objective suggests a potential downside of 29.10% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on ADS. Baader Bank set a €120.00 ($130.43) price objective on shares of adidas in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Warburg Research set a €185.00 ($201.09) target price on shares of adidas in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €140.00 ($152.17) price objective on shares of adidas in a report on Friday, November 18th. Hauck Aufhäuser Investment Banking set a €85.00 ($92.39) price objective on shares of adidas in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €105.00 ($114.13) target price on shares of adidas in a report on Monday, November 7th.

Shares of adidas stock opened at €145.28 ($157.91) on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of €130.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €137.43. adidas has a fifty-two week low of €163.65 ($177.88) and a fifty-two week high of €201.01 ($218.49).

adidas Company Profile

adidas AG, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, distributes, and markets athletic and sports lifestyle products worldwide. It offers footwear; apparel; and accessories and gear, such as bags and balls under the adidas brand. It sells its products through approximately 2,200 own-retail stores; mono-branded franchise stores and shop-in-shops; and wholesale and its e-commerce channels.

