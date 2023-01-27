Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) EVP Scott Belsky Sells 2,906 Shares

Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,906 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $355.42, for a total transaction of $1,032,850.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,475 shares in the company, valued at $9,409,744.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Adobe Stock Up 2.1 %

NASDAQ ADBE opened at $365.82 on Friday. Adobe Inc. has a 1-year low of $274.73 and a 1-year high of $540.46. The company has a market capitalization of $167.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.20, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.24. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $338.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $347.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 15th. The software company reported $2.78 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $2.78. Adobe had a return on equity of 36.74% and a net margin of 27.01%. The business had revenue of $4.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.52 billion. Equities analysts forecast that Adobe Inc. will post 12.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ADBE shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Adobe from $310.00 to $340.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Adobe from $375.00 to $400.00 in a research report on Friday, December 16th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Adobe from $380.00 to $415.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 9th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Adobe from $337.00 to $382.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, December 16th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on Adobe from $330.00 to $340.00 in a report on Friday, December 16th. Sixteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Adobe has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $412.81.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. bought a new position in shares of Adobe in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Financial Enhancement Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Adobe by 338.1% during the third quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC now owns 92 shares of the software company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. TD Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Adobe during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Adobe in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Tortoise Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Adobe by 123.7% during the 2nd quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 85 shares of the software company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. 79.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Adobe, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing and media solutions. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing. The Digital Media segment offers creative cloud services, which allow members to download and install the latest versions of products, such as Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe Photoshop Lightroom and Adobe InDesign, as well as utilize other tools, such as Adobe Acrobat.

