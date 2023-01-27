Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) Stock Holdings Cut by CX Institutional

CX Institutional reduced its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Get Rating) by 15.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,180 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 211 shares during the quarter. CX Institutional’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $275,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in APD. Public Investment Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 269.2% in the second quarter. Public Investment Fund now owns 2,685,331 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $645,768,000 after purchasing an additional 1,957,991 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 5,609.4% in the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 718,301 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $168,758,000 after purchasing an additional 705,720 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG grew its position in Air Products and Chemicals by 89.5% during the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,382,411 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $332,443,000 after buying an additional 652,949 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Air Products and Chemicals by 36.3% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,287,687 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $321,806,000 after buying an additional 342,982 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp grew its position in Air Products and Chemicals by 187.0% during the second quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 463,054 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $111,355,000 after buying an additional 301,713 shares in the last quarter. 82.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Air Products and Chemicals Stock Up 1.5 %

APD stock opened at $316.61 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $310.84 and its 200 day moving average is $271.83. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a one year low of $216.24 and a one year high of $328.56. The firm has a market cap of $70.24 billion, a PE ratio of 31.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 1.81.

Air Products and Chemicals Increases Dividend

Air Products and Chemicals ( NYSE:APD Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The basic materials company reported $2.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.77 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $3.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.23 billion. Air Products and Chemicals had a net margin of 17.77% and a return on equity of 16.31%. The business’s revenue was up 25.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.51 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 11.42 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 3rd will be paid a $1.75 dividend. This represents a $7.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.21%. This is a boost from Air Products and Chemicals’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.62. Air Products and Chemicals’s payout ratio is currently 63.91%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

APD has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $339.00 to $390.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $290.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Air Products and Chemicals from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $335.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $295.00 to $290.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $290.00 to $355.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Air Products and Chemicals currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $313.79.

Insider Buying and Selling at Air Products and Chemicals

In other news, VP Sean D. Major sold 485 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $313.00, for a total transaction of $151,805.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 14,275 shares in the company, valued at $4,468,075. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Air Products and Chemicals Company Profile

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and related services in the Americas, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, India, and internationally. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, and syngas; specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, manufacturing, electronics, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production, medical, food, and metals.

