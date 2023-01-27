Airbus (EPA:AIR) Given a €120.00 Price Target by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Analysts

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €120.00 ($130.43) price objective on Airbus (EPA:AIR – Get Rating) in a research note published on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on AIR. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €142.00 ($154.35) target price on Airbus in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €160.00 ($173.91) target price on Airbus in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays set a €151.00 ($164.13) target price on Airbus in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €135.00 ($146.74) target price on Airbus in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, Bank Of America (Bofa) set a €200.00 ($217.39) target price on Airbus in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th.

Airbus Price Performance

AIR stock opened at €120.94 ($131.46) on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is €113.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is €105.79. Airbus has a 1-year low of €68.28 ($74.22) and a 1-year high of €99.97 ($108.66).

About Airbus

Airbus SE engages in the designing, manufacturing, and delivering aerospace products, services, and solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Airbus, Airbus Helicopters, and Airbus Defence and Space. The Airbus segment develops, manufactures, markets, and sells commercial jet aircraft of approximately 100 seats; and regional turboprop aircraft and aircraft components, as well as provides aircraft conversion and related services.

