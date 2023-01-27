Albert Ellis Acquires 50,000 Shares of Staffline Group plc (LON:STAF) Stock

Staffline Group plc (LON:STAF – Get Rating) insider Albert Ellis acquired 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 25th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 32 ($0.40) per share, with a total value of £16,000 ($19,809.34).
Staffline Group Trading Down 0.8 %
Shares of LON STAF opened at GBX 32.50 ($0.40) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.80, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The stock has a market capitalization of £53.87 million and a P/E ratio of 1,625.00. Staffline Group plc has a 1-year low of GBX 31.23 ($0.39) and a 1-year high of GBX 68.68 ($0.85). The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 37.89 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 39.64.
About Staffline Group
