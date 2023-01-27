Albert Ellis Acquires 50,000 Shares of Staffline Group plc (LON:STAF) Stock

Staffline Group plc (LON:STAF – Get Rating) insider Albert Ellis acquired 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 25th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 32 ($0.40) per share, with a total value of £16,000 ($19,809.34).

Staffline Group Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of LON STAF opened at GBX 32.50 ($0.40) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.80, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The stock has a market capitalization of £53.87 million and a P/E ratio of 1,625.00. Staffline Group plc has a 1-year low of GBX 31.23 ($0.39) and a 1-year high of GBX 68.68 ($0.85). The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 37.89 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 39.64.

About Staffline Group

Staffline Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides recruitment and outsourced human resource services, and skills training and probationary services. It operates through three segments: Recruitment GB, Recruitment Ireland, and PeoplePlus. The company provides solutions to the agriculture, drinks, food processing, manufacturing, e-retail, driving, and logistics sectors.

