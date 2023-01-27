Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) Stock Holdings Lifted by Yousif Capital Management LLC

Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its position in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 44,726 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,020 shares during the quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $3,578,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in shares of Alibaba Group during the 1st quarter worth about $53,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp bought a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,452,000. Dakota Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $390,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 11.3% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,342 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $799,000 after purchasing an additional 743 shares during the period. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 46.0% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 7,816 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $850,000 after purchasing an additional 2,464 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.86% of the company’s stock.

Get Alibaba Group alerts:

Alibaba Group Price Performance

Shares of NYSE BABA opened at $120.57 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $319.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 301.43, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.59. The business has a 50-day moving average of $95.05 and a 200-day moving average of $89.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.77. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a fifty-two week low of $58.01 and a fifty-two week high of $129.40.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Alibaba Group ( NYSE:BABA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 17th. The specialty retailer reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.13. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 10.61% and a net margin of 0.88%. The company had revenue of $29.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.07 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 5.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on BABA. Mizuho lowered their price objective on Alibaba Group from $160.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Alibaba Group from $100.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Alibaba Group from $125.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 18th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Alibaba Group from $140.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Finally, Benchmark decreased their price objective on Alibaba Group from $206.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Alibaba Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $144.80.

Alibaba Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. engages in providing technology infrastructure and marketing reach. It operates through the following business segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others segments.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BABA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Alibaba Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alibaba Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.