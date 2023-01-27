Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) Shares Sold by Teacher Retirement System of Texas

Teacher Retirement System of Texas decreased its position in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN – Get Rating) by 6.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,746 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 735 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Align Technology were worth $2,226,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALGN. Castle Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Align Technology in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its stake in Align Technology by 27.3% in the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 224 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new position in Align Technology in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Sandy Spring Bank boosted its stake in Align Technology by 40.0% in the 2nd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 224 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the period. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Align Technology during the 2nd quarter valued at $53,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.90% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Align Technology

In related news, CEO Joseph M. Hogan acquired 10,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 2nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $188.58 per share, with a total value of $1,998,948.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 185,401 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,962,920.58. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Align Technology news, Director Warren S. Thaler purchased 1,050 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $191.21 per share, with a total value of $200,770.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 30,666 shares in the company, valued at $5,863,645.86. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Joseph M. Hogan purchased 10,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $188.58 per share, for a total transaction of $1,998,948.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 185,401 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,962,920.58. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Align Technology Stock Up 4.3 %

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Align Technology in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Align Technology from $250.00 to $165.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Align Technology from $310.00 to $260.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Align Technology from $402.00 to $314.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Align Technology from $230.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Align Technology presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $300.78.

Align Technology stock opened at $262.95 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.54 billion, a PE ratio of 40.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 31.19 and a beta of 1.59. Align Technology, Inc. has a twelve month low of $172.05 and a twelve month high of $552.00. The company has a 50 day moving average of $212.10 and a 200-day moving average of $228.80.

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.93 by ($0.95). The business had revenue of $890.35 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $973.00 million. Align Technology had a return on equity of 14.39% and a net margin of 13.22%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.28 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Align Technology, Inc. will post 5.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Align Technology

(Get Rating)

Align Technology, Inc, a medical device company, designs, manufactures, and markets Invisalign clear aligners and iTero intraoral scanners and services for orthodontists and general practitioner dentists, and restorative and aesthetic dentistry. It operates in two segments, Clear Aligner; and Scanners and Services.

