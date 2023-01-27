Alina (LON:ALNA) Sets New 1-Year Low at $14.00

Alina Holdings Plc (LON:ALNA – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 14 ($0.17) and last traded at GBX 14 ($0.17), with a volume of 1 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 15 ($0.19).

Alina Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.49, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.90. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 16.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 17.43. The company has a market cap of £3.40 million and a PE ratio of -10.78.

Alina Company Profile

Alina Holdings Plc does not have significant operations. The company intends to identify and acquire interests in target businesses in leisure, hospitality, and entertainment sectors. Previously, it was engaged in the property investment business. The company was formerly known as The Local Shopping REIT plc and changed its name to Alina Holdings Plc in November 2020.

