Alithya Group Inc. (NASDAQ:ALYA) Short Interest Update

Alithya Group Inc. (NASDAQ:ALYA – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 17,500 shares, a decline of 36.1% from the December 31st total of 27,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 26,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its holdings in Alithya Group by 9.9% in the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 2,018,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,982,000 after acquiring an additional 181,802 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Alithya Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd boosted its holdings in Alithya Group by 4.9% in the third quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd now owns 2,135,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,165,000 after acquiring an additional 100,490 shares in the last quarter. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. bought a new position in Alithya Group in the second quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its holdings in Alithya Group by 0.5% in the second quarter. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 5,602,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,576,000 after acquiring an additional 27,280 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 20.59% of the company’s stock.

Alithya Group Trading Up 3.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ALYA opened at $1.79 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. Alithya Group has a 52-week low of $1.43 and a 52-week high of $3.09.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

About Alithya Group

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. National Bank Financial assumed coverage on Alithya Group in a research report on Friday, October 28th. They issued a “sector perform” rating on the stock. Desjardins restated a “buy” rating on shares of Alithya Group in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Alithya Group from C$3.50 to C$3.00 in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Finally, National Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Alithya Group in a research report on Friday, October 28th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $3.25 target price on the stock.

Alithya Group Inc provides strategy and digital technology services in Canada, the United States, and Europe. The company's business strategy services include strategic consulting, digital transformation, organizational performance, and enterprise architecture services. It also provides application services, such as digital applications DevOps, legacy systems modernization, control and software engineering, cloud infrastructure, quality assurance, and automated testing; enterprise solutions comprising enterprise resource planning, corporate performance management, customer relationship management, and human capital management; and data and analytics solutions, including business intelligence, data management, artificial intelligence (AI), and machine learning, as well as internet of things.

