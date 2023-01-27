Alkermes plc (NASDAQ:ALKS) Forecasted to Earn FY2022 Earnings of ($0.19) Per Share

Alkermes plc (NASDAQ:ALKS – Get Rating) – SVB Leerink reduced their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for Alkermes in a note issued to investors on Monday, January 23rd. SVB Leerink analyst M. Goodman now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.19) for the year, down from their prior estimate of ($0.18). The consensus estimate for Alkermes’ current full-year earnings is ($0.29) per share. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Alkermes’ Q4 2022 earnings at $0.00 EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.26) EPS, FY2024 earnings at $0.57 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $1.10 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $1.78 EPS.

ALKS has been the topic of several other reports. Piper Sandler raised shares of Alkermes from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $26.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Alkermes from $27.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Sunday, January 8th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Alkermes from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Mizuho boosted their price target on Alkermes from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Alkermes from $33.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.10.

Shares of ALKS stock opened at $28.50 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a current ratio of 2.24. Alkermes has a fifty-two week low of $21.75 and a fifty-two week high of $32.79. The company has a market capitalization of $4.68 billion, a P/E ratio of -36.54 and a beta of 0.57. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $25.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.04.

Alkermes (NASDAQ:ALKS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $252.36 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $271.45 million. Alkermes had a negative net margin of 11.41% and a negative return on equity of 1.10%. The company’s revenue was down 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.02) earnings per share.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Comerica Bank boosted its position in shares of Alkermes by 79.1% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 61,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,768,000 after purchasing an additional 27,357 shares in the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Alkermes by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 13,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $357,000 after buying an additional 877 shares in the last quarter. Paradiem LLC grew its position in shares of Alkermes by 11.2% in the 4th quarter. Paradiem LLC now owns 45,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,193,000 after buying an additional 4,610 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. increased its stake in shares of Alkermes by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 10,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,000 after acquiring an additional 427 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Alkermes by 215.5% during the 4th quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 40,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,048,000 after acquiring an additional 27,406 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.15% of the company’s stock.

Alkermes Plc is a global biopharmaceutical company. It is engaged in the business of developing, manufacturing, and commercializing medicines designed to address unmet medical needs of patients in major therapeutic areas. Its proprietary products include ARISTADA, ARISTADA INITIO, LYBALVI, and VIVITROL.

