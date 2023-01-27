Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) Short Interest Update

Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 574,100 shares, a decrease of 29.0% from the December 31st total of 808,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 231,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.5 days. Currently, 3.7% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Allegiant Travel Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ALGT opened at $84.26 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.55 billion, a PE ratio of -38.47 and a beta of 1.56. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $75.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $85.97. Allegiant Travel has a one year low of $62.94 and a one year high of $186.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.32.

Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The transportation company reported ($0.54) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.47) by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $560.33 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $556.65 million. Allegiant Travel had a positive return on equity of 1.68% and a negative net margin of 1.80%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Allegiant Travel will post 0.77 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Insider Buying and Selling at Allegiant Travel

A number of brokerages recently commented on ALGT. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Allegiant Travel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $106.00 to $75.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Allegiant Travel in a report on Friday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $96.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Allegiant Travel from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $175.00 to $115.00 in a report on Monday, December 5th. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Allegiant Travel from $130.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Allegiant Travel from $100.00 to $96.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Allegiant Travel currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $102.33.

In other Allegiant Travel news, CMO Scott Wayne Deangelo sold 1,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.37, for a total transaction of $86,712.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 15,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,047,903.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 15.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Allegiant Travel

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in shares of Allegiant Travel during the second quarter worth approximately $56,000. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Allegiant Travel by 10.2% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 45,575 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $5,154,000 after purchasing an additional 4,219 shares in the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Allegiant Travel by 1,068.1% during the second quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 16,528 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,869,000 after purchasing an additional 15,113 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Allegiant Travel by 16.8% during the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 2,556 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $289,000 after purchasing an additional 367 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Investment Services of America Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Allegiant Travel by 1.3% during the third quarter. Capital Investment Services of America Inc. now owns 88,567 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $6,464,000 after purchasing an additional 1,107 shares in the last quarter. 85.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Allegiant Travel Company Profile

Allegiant Travel Co engages in the provision of travel services. It includes scheduled service air transportation, air-related travel services and product, third party travel products, and fixed fee contract air transportation. It operates through the following segments: Airline, Sunseeker Resort, and Other non-Airline.

