Allianz SE (OTCMKTS:ALIZY) Short Interest Update

Allianz SE (OTCMKTS:ALIZY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 32,000 shares, a decrease of 55.2% from the December 31st total of 71,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 437,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Allianz Trading Down 0.2 %
Shares of ALIZY stock opened at $24.16 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $97.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.09. Allianz has a 1 year low of $15.22 and a 1 year high of $26.52. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.04.
Allianz (OTCMKTS:ALIZY – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.07. Allianz had a net margin of 2.74% and a return on equity of 5.61%. The business had revenue of $29.50 billion during the quarter. Equities research analysts anticipate that Allianz will post 1.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Allianz Company Profile
Allianz SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides property-casualty insurance, life/health insurance, and asset management products and services worldwide. The company's Property-Casualty segment offers various insurance products, including motor liability and own damage, accident, general liability, fire and property, legal expense, credit, and travel to private and corporate customers.
