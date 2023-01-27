Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) PT Lowered to $116.00 at Raymond James

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by Raymond James from $120.00 to $116.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the information services provider’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on GOOG. Oppenheimer cut their target price on Alphabet from $155.00 to $135.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $125.00 target price on Alphabet in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Alphabet from $135.00 to $122.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. UBS Group set a $115.00 target price on Alphabet in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a $120.00 price target on Alphabet in a report on Thursday, January 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Alphabet currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $140.90.

Alphabet Trading Up 2.5 %

Shares of GOOG opened at $99.16 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.47, a current ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Alphabet has a 12-month low of $83.45 and a 12-month high of $152.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.28 trillion, a PE ratio of 19.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.08. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $93.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $101.87.

Insider Buying and Selling at Alphabet

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.25 by ($0.19). Alphabet had a net margin of 23.75% and a return on equity of 26.41%. The firm had revenue of $69.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.67 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.40 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Alphabet will post 4.68 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Alphabet news, insider John Kent Walker sold 11,313 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $1,131,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 41,970 shares in the company, valued at $4,197,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider John Kent Walker sold 11,313 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $1,131,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 41,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,197,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 22,203 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.75, for a total value of $1,992,719.25. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 76,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,872,965.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders purchased 661,702 shares of company stock worth $23,399,217 and sold 201,777 shares worth $9,667,035. Corporate insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Alphabet

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Totem Point Management LLC lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 22.0% during the 1st quarter. Totem Point Management LLC now owns 3,171 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $8,857,000 after purchasing an additional 571 shares during the last quarter. Somerville Kurt F lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. Somerville Kurt F now owns 118 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $330,000 after purchasing an additional 11 shares during the last quarter. BCK Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in Alphabet during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,564,000. Hall Capital Management Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 53.2% during the 1st quarter. Hall Capital Management Co. Inc. now owns 144 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $402,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fairfield Bush & CO. increased its stake in Alphabet by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 3,370 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $9,412,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares during the period. 28.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Alphabet Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Featured Articles

