Alps Alpine Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:APELY) Short Interest Update

Alps Alpine Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:APELY – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,200 shares, an increase of 200.0% from the December 31st total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.0 days.
Alps Alpine stock opened at $19.79 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $18.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.95. Alps Alpine has a 1 year low of $14.47 and a 1 year high of $22.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.83, a P/E/G ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.87.
