Alps Alpine Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:APELY) Short Interest Update

Alps Alpine Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:APELY – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,200 shares, an increase of 200.0% from the December 31st total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.0 days.

Alps Alpine stock opened at $19.79 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $18.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.95. Alps Alpine has a 1 year low of $14.47 and a 1 year high of $22.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.83, a P/E/G ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.87.

Alps Alpine Co, Ltd. manufactures and sells electronic components in Japan and internationally. It operates through four segments: Components, Sensor Communication, Module Systems, and Logistics. The company's products for the consumer, industrial equipment, and IoT markets include TACT switches, worker condition monitoring systems, HAPTIC reactor, actuator for cameras, remote monitoring system for logistics, analog meter monitoring system, resistive position sensor, pressure sensor, air environment sensor module, three-axis geomagnetic sensor, humidity sensor, and pc board mount current sensor.

