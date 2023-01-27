Alstom (EPA:ALO) Given a €35.00 Price Target by JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts

Alstom (EPA:ALO – Get Rating) has been given a €35.00 ($38.04) target price by investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 28.96% from the stock’s previous close.

ALO has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Jefferies Financial Group set a €33.00 ($35.87) target price on Alstom in a report on Tuesday, September 27th. UBS Group set a €37.00 ($40.22) target price on Alstom in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €21.00 ($22.83) price target on Alstom in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €32.00 ($34.78) price target on Alstom in a research note on Thursday, January 5th.

Shares of ALO stock opened at €27.14 ($29.50) on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is €24.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €22.26. Alstom has a fifty-two week low of €25.65 ($27.88) and a fifty-two week high of €37.37 ($40.62).

Alstom SA offers solutions for rail transport industry in Europe, the Americas, Asia and Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers rolling stock solutions for people movers and monorails, light rails, metros, commuter trains, regional and intercity trains, high-speed trains, and locomotives; asset optimization, connectivity, digital passenger, and security and city mobility solutions; and signaling products, such as urban, mainline, and freight and mining signaling.

