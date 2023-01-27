alstria office REIT-AG (OTCMKTS:ALSRF) Short Interest Up 250.0% in January

alstria office REIT-AG (OTCMKTS:ALSRF – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, a growth of 250.0% from the December 31st total of 200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

Shares of alstria office REIT stock opened at $7.75 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $7.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.13. alstria office REIT has a 12-month low of $7.75 and a 12-month high of $7.75.

alstria office REIT AG is the leading real-estate operator focusing solely on German office property in selected German markets. Our strategy is based on the ownership and an active management of our properties throughout their entire life cycle, strong added-value services to our customers and deep knowledge of the markets in which we operate.

