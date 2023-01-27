Alzamend Neuro, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALZN) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Alzamend Neuro, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALZN – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 893,700 shares, a drop of 44.8% from the December 31st total of 1,620,000 shares. Currently, 2.0% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 356,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.5 days.

Alzamend Neuro Stock Performance

Shares of ALZN opened at $0.68 on Friday. Alzamend Neuro has a twelve month low of $0.49 and a twelve month high of $1.60. The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.99.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Alzamend Neuro

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new stake in shares of Alzamend Neuro during the first quarter worth $35,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alzamend Neuro during the second quarter worth $56,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Alzamend Neuro during the third quarter worth $709,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Alzamend Neuro by 6,642.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,095,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,874,000 after buying an additional 4,035,028 shares during the period. 0.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Alzamend Neuro Company Profile

Alzamend Neuro, Inc, an early clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing various products for the treatment of neurodegenerative and psychiatric disorders. The company's pipeline includes AL001 that is in Phase II clinical trial, which delivers a therapeutic combination of lithium, proline, and salicylate for the treatment of Alzheimer's, bi-polar disorder, post-traumatic stress disorder, major depressive disorder, other neurodegenerative diseases, and psychiatric disorders; and AL002 that completed preclinical stage, which uses a method using a mutant-peptide sensitized cell as a cell-based therapeutic vaccine to restore the ability of a patient's immunological system to combat Alzheimer's disease.

