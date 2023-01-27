AMCI Acquisition Corp. II (NASDAQ:AMCIW) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

AMCI Acquisition Corp. II (NASDAQ:AMCIW – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 66.7% from the December 31st total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 16,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

AMCI Acquisition Corp. II Trading Down 44.4 %

Shares of AMCI Acquisition Corp. II stock opened at $0.15 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $0.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.25. AMCI Acquisition Corp. II has a 52 week low of $0.10 and a 52 week high of $1.02.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On AMCI Acquisition Corp. II

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in AMCI Acquisition Corp. II stock. EHP Funds Inc. acquired a new position in shares of AMCI Acquisition Corp. II (NASDAQ:AMCIW – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 158,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $91,000.

