Amergent Hospitality Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AMHG) Short Interest Update

Amergent Hospitality Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AMHG – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 21,500 shares, an increase of 121.6% from the December 31st total of 9,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 33,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Amergent Hospitality Group Stock Up 16.7 %

Shares of AMHG opened at $0.21 on Friday. Amergent Hospitality Group has a 52-week low of $0.05 and a 52-week high of $0.45. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $0.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.15.

Get Amergent Hospitality Group alerts:

Amergent Hospitality Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Featured Articles

Amergent Hospitality Group, Inc owns, operates, and franchises fast casual dining concepts in the United States and Europe. As of January 4, 2022, the company operated and franchised 42 fast casual restaurants, including 29 company-owned restaurants and 13 restaurants owned and operated by franchisees under the American Burger Company, The Burger Joint, and Little Big Burger names in the United States.

Receive News & Ratings for Amergent Hospitality Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amergent Hospitality Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.