American Express (NYSE:AXP) Given New $133.00 Price Target at Citigroup

American Express (NYSE:AXP) had its price objective hoisted by Citigroup from $128.00 to $133.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. Citigroup currently has a sell rating on the payment services company’s stock.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on AXP. Barclays raised their target price on shares of American Express from $145.00 to $158.00 in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a neutral rating and issued a $159.00 price objective on shares of American Express in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of American Express from $163.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Monday, October 24th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of American Express from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, Stephens cut shares of American Express from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and set a $134.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, American Express presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $168.83.

American Express Stock Down 0.6 %

AXP stock opened at $155.88 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77. American Express has a fifty-two week low of $130.65 and a fifty-two week high of $199.55. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $151.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $150.39. The stock has a market cap of $116.48 billion, a PE ratio of 15.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.14.

American Express Dividend Announcement

Insider Activity

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 6th will be paid a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 5th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.33%. American Express’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.90%.

In related news, Vice Chairman Douglas E. Buckminster sold 16,354 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.23, for a total transaction of $2,522,277.42. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 99,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,272,471.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other American Express news, Director Walter Joseph Clayton III purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $149.27 per share, for a total transaction of $149,270.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at $149,270. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman Douglas E. Buckminster sold 16,354 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.23, for a total value of $2,522,277.42. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 99,024 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,272,471.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Macroview Investment Management LLC bought a new position in American Express during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Addison Advisors LLC increased its position in American Express by 239.0% during the 3rd quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 200 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the period. My Personal CFO LLC bought a new position in American Express during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Karp Capital Management Corp bought a new position in American Express during the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Finally, PFG Private Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of American Express by 288.9% in the fourth quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 210 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.30% of the company’s stock.

American Express Company Profile

(Get Rating)

American Express Co engages in the provision of charge and credit card products and travel-related services. It operates through the following segments: U.S Consumer Services (USCS), Commercial Services (CS), International Card Services (ICS), Global Merchant and Network Services (GMNS), and Corporate and Other.

Further Reading

