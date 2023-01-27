American Express (NYSE:AXP) Given New $133.00 Price Target at Citigroup

Posted by on Jan 27th, 2023

American Express (NYSE:AXP) had its price objective hoisted by Citigroup from $128.00 to $133.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. Citigroup currently has a sell rating on the payment services company’s stock.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on AXP. Barclays raised their target price on shares of American Express from $145.00 to $158.00 in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a neutral rating and issued a $159.00 price objective on shares of American Express in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of American Express from $163.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Monday, October 24th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of American Express from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, Stephens cut shares of American Express from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and set a $134.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, American Express presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $168.83.

American Express Stock Down 0.6 %

AXP stock opened at $155.88 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77. American Express has a fifty-two week low of $130.65 and a fifty-two week high of $199.55. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $151.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $150.39. The stock has a market cap of $116.48 billion, a PE ratio of 15.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.14.

American Express Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 6th will be paid a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 5th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.33%. American Express’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.90%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Vice Chairman Douglas E. Buckminster sold 16,354 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.23, for a total transaction of $2,522,277.42. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 99,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,272,471.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other American Express news, Director Walter Joseph Clayton III purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $149.27 per share, for a total transaction of $149,270.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at $149,270. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman Douglas E. Buckminster sold 16,354 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.23, for a total value of $2,522,277.42. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 99,024 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,272,471.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Macroview Investment Management LLC bought a new position in American Express during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Addison Advisors LLC increased its position in American Express by 239.0% during the 3rd quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 200 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the period. My Personal CFO LLC bought a new position in American Express during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Karp Capital Management Corp bought a new position in American Express during the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Finally, PFG Private Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of American Express by 288.9% in the fourth quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 210 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.30% of the company’s stock.

American Express Company Profile

(Get Rating)

American Express Co engages in the provision of charge and credit card products and travel-related services. It operates through the following segments: U.S Consumer Services (USCS), Commercial Services (CS), International Card Services (ICS), Global Merchant and Network Services (GMNS), and Corporate and Other.

Further Reading

The Fly logo

Analyst Recommendations for American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Receive News & Ratings for American Express Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Express and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.