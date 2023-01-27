Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) Declares $1.25 Quarterly Dividend

Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, January 25th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 10th will be paid a dividend of 1.25 per share by the financial services provider on Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.44%.

Ameriprise Financial has raised its dividend by an average of 8.6% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 17 consecutive years. Ameriprise Financial has a payout ratio of 15.6% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Ameriprise Financial to earn $29.36 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $5.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 17.0%.

NYSE AMP opened at $347.36 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.79. Ameriprise Financial has a one year low of $219.99 and a one year high of $352.32. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $322.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $291.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.49, a PEG ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.46.

Ameriprise Financial ( NYSE:AMP Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $6.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.35 by $0.59. Ameriprise Financial had a net margin of 19.17% and a return on equity of 61.53%. The business had revenue of $3.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.46 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $6.15 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Ameriprise Financial will post 24.54 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on AMP shares. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $355.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 9th. StockNews.com raised shares of Ameriprise Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Ameriprise Financial from $290.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Ameriprise Financial from $340.00 to $345.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Ameriprise Financial to $351.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $332.70.

In other news, insider Dawn M. Brockman sold 410 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.63, for a total transaction of $127,358.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 875 shares in the company, valued at $271,801.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Dawn M. Brockman sold 410 shares of Ameriprise Financial stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.63, for a total value of $127,358.30. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 875 shares in the company, valued at approximately $271,801.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Heather J. Melloh sold 165 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $332.63, for a total transaction of $54,883.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 3,188 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,060,424.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 29,737 shares of company stock worth $9,796,822. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 106.6% in the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 126 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in Ameriprise Financial during the first quarter worth approximately $53,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Ameriprise Financial by 21.4% in the first quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 272 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in Ameriprise Financial by 43.7% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 375 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Finally, qPULA Trading Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Ameriprise Financial during the 1st quarter valued at $205,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.66% of the company’s stock.

Ameriprise Financial, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm provides financial planning, asset management and insurance services to individuals, businesses and institutions. It operates through the following business segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

