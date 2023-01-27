AmmPower Corp. (OTCMKTS:AMMPF) Short Interest Update

AmmPower Corp. (OTCMKTS:AMMPF – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 53,800 shares, a decrease of 60.6% from the December 31st total of 136,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 532,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

AmmPower Stock Performance

Shares of AMMPF opened at 0.24 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is 0.23 and its 200 day moving average price is 0.23. AmmPower has a 12-month low of 0.15 and a 12-month high of 0.51.

AmmPower Company Profile

Featured Articles

AmmPower Corp. operates as a resource exploration company in Canada. It owns the Whabouchi South lithium exploration property located in the James Bay/Eeyou Istche region of Quebec. The company is also developing a proprietary solution to produce green ammonia and green hydrogen, as well as investigating catalyst reactions.

